Please Help Find: Twin Falls Teen Missing Since April 27

A Twin Falls teenager has recently been added to a statewide database for missing juveniles.

Have you seen Ryan Louise Pendleton? Her profile was recently shared on the Idaho State Police / Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. She is listed at 5'6", and 150 pounds. Pendleton has brown hair and blue eyes.

Her last date of contact was April 27 (Monday), 2020, according to the website. She was last seen wearing a black top and jeans. She has tattoos on her right hip, and behind each ear. She is 17-years-old.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Ryan Louise Pendleton, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department, at 208-735-4357.