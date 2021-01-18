Please, Please Scrape Your Windshield

This morning it was a thin film. The scraper made quick work and the rear defroster did the rest. I can’t recall a winter where I’ve scraped so much frost. Four years ago it was bitter cold and snowy. I brushed the car a lot of mornings but scraping, I don’t think there was much.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office can’t seem to remind people enough to clear windows.

I suppose my response woke a few neighbors and at 2:45 A.M. They probably weren’t appreciative.

I use a long handled scraper because I can get leverage beneath the frost. When I’ve used short scrapers I’ve too often wrapped my knuckles off a corner. I’ll take gloves off to get a better grip. My fingers get cold and banging then against ice or the edge of the windshield…

It could be worse. Back east they’re preparing for a polar vortex. These aren’t rare weather phenomena but news media reports breathlessly on the cold as it it’s an invading army. The television reporters stand live in the dark and point a lot.

My very first full time radio talk show launched in January, 2004. The weather took a nasty turn the Sunday night before we got started. I went outside and brushed off the car three times before going to work. We had a stretch where the temperature didn’t rise above zero for 60 hours. It was a 16 mile drive to and from work and my feet never got warm, even with the heater on high. The lake effect snow was relentless and there weren’t many plows on the highways at 2:30 in the morning as I drove to work.

The grass, what little there is in the high desert, is greener in Idaho.