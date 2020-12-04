Pocatello Eatery Owner Charged For Alleged Illegal Wild Game Buy

The owner of an Asian restaurant in southeast Idaho has been charged with multiple felonies for reportedly purchasing wild game from an undercover Montana wildlife official.

The Idaho Journal has reported that Yan Fong, owner of the Bamboo garden in Pocatello, has been charged with a number of felonies stemming from an alleged purchase of multiple carcasses of wild game currently protected by Montana and Idaho game laws. At least a single Black Bear is reportedly included in the species of animals bought by Fong during the operation.

The purchasing, transporting and shipping of the wild game for the use of its fur, or other intentions, is deemed unlawful by Montana authorities, according to the Idaho Journal report. Regarding Black Bear in Idaho, in which there is a abundance, permits are required during both controlled and annual seasons. The transport of these animals across state line is an act that could warrant prosecution if laws are not followed.

Fong issued a plea of not guilty, according to the Idaho Journal. A $15,000 bond was issued in this case, which is still actively being investigated. The illegal transportation across state lines of wild game carcasses (Section 36-502) can result in heavy fines or jail time, depending on the severity. Specific documentation and current, valid permits, are needed in such matters.

There was no additional information provided as to the species of any other wild game that may have been included in these transactions between Fong and the Montana game warden. Fong is innocent until proven guilty.