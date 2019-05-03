Missing Man, John Wiersema Jr., Found Alive
A Facebook page hoping to find a missing 38-year-old says he has been found.
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Fpermalink.php%3Fstory_fbid%3D364095930980118%26id%3D363284834394561&width=500" width="500" height="480" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowTransparency="true" allow="encrypted-media"></iframe>
The Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghouse said the last contact anyone had with John Harm Wiersema Jr. was April 29, 2019.
According to the Facebook page made to help find him, on May 3, his car was located and a search team later found Wiersema. However, they have not said where exactly Wiersema or the car was found.
A family member told KEZJ he is now in a hospital and being treated for dehydration.