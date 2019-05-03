Missing Man, John Wiersema Jr., Found Alive

A Facebook page hoping to find a missing 38-year-old says he has been found.

The Idaho Missing Person's Clearinghous e said the last contact anyone had with John Harm Wiersema Jr. was April 29, 2019.

According to the Facebook page made to help find him , on May 3, his car was located and a search team later found Wiersema. However, they have not said where exactly Wiersema or the car was found.

A family member told KEZJ he is now in a hospital and being treated for dehydration.