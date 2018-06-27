Police In Southwest Idaho Looking For Convicted Kidnapper

Ada County Sheriff's Office

The Idaho Department of Correction recently updated their most wanted list. The latest addition is a Boise area man who broke parole on robbery and kidnapping charges.

Daniel Isaiah Norris , 33, violated his parole four weeks ago in Ada County. He is currently wanted on kidnapping charges, according to the department's most wanted website .

Norris is 6' 0'', with brown hair and hazel eyes, and weighs approximately 245 lbs. He has multiple tattoos, including both of his shoulders. Since 2015, his offences also include multiple failures to appear, unlawful possession of weapons, obstruction of an officer, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia and fleeing police, according t o arrestfacts.com .

Norris also uses the alias "Heaven." Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the Ada County Sheriff's Office at 208-577-3000.