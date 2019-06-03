Salmon Falls Bridge Project Begins June 10 on Highway 30

BUHL, Idaho (KLIX) – Traffic on U.S. Highway 30 will be reduced to one lane near Salmon Falls Creek Bridge starting Monday near Banbury Hot Springs.

The Idaho Transportation Department said a year-long project will begin that day to replace the bridge because the current one has exceeded its life expectancy.

The new bridge will be wider and longer, ITD said in a news release on Monday, accommodating two 12-foot lanes in each direction. A left-turn lane also will be added.

As part of the project crews will replace the bridge, rebuild approaches, and replace guardrails.

Traffic on the highway will be reduced to one lane through the work zone and a temporary traffic signal will be in place. The department said motorists may encounter minor delays and should watch for crews during working hours, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.