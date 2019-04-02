The Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley says 61-year-old Rodney Dean Bodley died during a shooting incident on Addison Avenue this afternoon.

Lt. Terry Thueson with the Twin Falls Police Department told News Radio 1310 police went to serve an arrest warrant for Bodley around 1 p.m. Tuesday. The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office says Bodley had a warrant for excessive DUI and open container issued on March 6, of this year.

When officers went to serve the arrest warrant, Bodley drove away from officers on Addison Avenue West.

Thueson said the chase ended near the 100 block of Addison Avenue when the driver was forced to stop because of traffic. Once he stopped, officers said shots were fired.

“At this time, we do not believe any Twin Falls Police Officers fired their weapons," Thueson said Tuesday afternoon.

Addison Avenue was closed for several hours from Washington Street to Blake Street due to the incident (the area impacted is marked in red).

Coroner Turley says Bodley's body is being taken to Boise for an autopsy.

The Rupert Police Department is leading the Critical Incident Task Force in the investigation with Twin Falls County and Idaho State Police assisting.