Police Investigating Vandalism of Twin Falls Rock Formation

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Twin Falls Police want to know who vandalized a popular rock formation at the entrance to Dierkes Lake sometime earlier this month. The incident was first brought to light by a follower of 983thesnake.com , a sister station, who shared photos of the long standing rocks that had a distinct triangle opening. Photos show what the rock looked like before and after the the vandalism. Police say it appears someone used a hammer or something similar to destroy the opening. It is thought the damage was done sometime in late August or early September. If you have any information about who may have done the damage give police a call at 208-735-7200. “For many people who grew up in Twin Falls and spent summers at Dierkes Lake, it was kind of sentimental sight that greeted visitors on their way to the lake,” said Wendy Davis, City of Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Director, in a prepared statement. “It’s very unfortunate when something like this occurs because it’s a natural rock formation that can never be the same as it was.”