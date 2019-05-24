Police: Utah Shooting Suspect Apprehended in Cassia County

CASSIA COUNTY, (KLIX) – Police say they have apprehended the suspect in a fatal shooting of a Utah man that happened Wednesday night on Interstate 84 in northern Utah.

Jonathan Llana was arrested by a joint team of law officers at about 3:15 p.m. Friday in Cassia County, Idaho State Police said. Police said he was found in the original search area near Raft River.

No further details of the arrest were available at the time, but police said no civilian or law enforcement injuries resulted from the manhunt.

Llana, 45, is suspected of killing a Salt Lake City man, Dennis Gwyther and injuring Gwther’s passenger, while traveling on I-84 Wednesday night. Police pursued Llana, who traveled to Cassia County before crashing his vehicle into a canal. He then ran from police on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies from Idaho and Utah conducted the manhunt for Llana.