POLL: Best Place For Chicken Wings In Twin Falls

It is National Chicken Wing Day. So we want to know what restaurant has the best chicken wings in town.

If there are any restaurants we missed on the list it was not intentional, let us know where they are and we will add them to the list.

Chicken wings are one of my favorite things of all time. I enjoy boneless and regular wings even though some will argue that boneless wings aren't chicken wings, they are chicken nuggets. Whatever you want to call them, I call them delicious. I know of a few places to get some really good wings in Twin Falls, but I am sure there are some hidden gems out there. Where is your go to place to get them?

I have had the ones at Scooters and Anchor and find them to be very very good. I really like the raspberry chipotle sauce at Scooters. So which is your favorite place? Always up for recommendations for different sauces and things as well.