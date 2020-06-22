POLL: Best Summer Hang Out Spot Growing Up In Twin Falls?

I did not grow up here in Twin Falls but I have heard there were some great places to hang out. As a teenage I can imagine having a great time around the canyon or lakes. We want to know which was the best hang out spot?

I know there are a lot of areas that I didn't get on this poll, it wasn't intentionally left out. I just am asking coworkers and this is kind of the list we put together. I can imagine there are some pretty amazing hidden hang out areas that were the best.

I know down by Dierkes there has to be some amazing summer hang out spots. The Hidden Lakes are almost always full of teenagers. If I grew up here I can say I would have stayed down there all day everyday. My friends showed me "air conditioner rock" and why it was dubbed such. It felt nice on a hot day.

I am not sure I would ever be able to cliff jump, still on the list of things to do around here. I haven't made it yet. Maybe this year.

I would have loved being down by the river and fishing as well. There is so much to do around this area as long as you enjoy being outside you will enjoy growing up here. I am pretty convinced I was born and raised in the wrong state.