Against the law or not, most of us or our children have done a lemonade stand. My kids did one last year while we did a yard sale and they loved it. On that note why can we do yard sales and they can't sell lemonade (or Kool-aid)? There are only a handful of states that allow kids to legally have a street corner lemonade stand without a permit. Idaho is not one of those states.

We aren't surrounded by lemonade stand loving states but all those south of us have legalized it, including Colorado but that shouldn't be a surprise since they legalize everything. Country Time Lemonade wants to make it so that any kid who wants to have a lemonade stand can do it without fear of fines or other legalities. They have what is called Legal-Ade and are willing to pay the fines incurred by an illegal stand, up to $300. If you are busted for selling the good yellow on the streets you can apply for reimbursement at the Legal-Ade website. They even have a cool sign you can print out for your lemonade stand that states you are covered by Legal-Ade in case of issues.