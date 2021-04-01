POLL: The Best Place To Get A Burrito In Twin Falls Idaho

Happy National Burrito Day! It is amazing that national burrito day falls on April Fools day. Probably so you feel better after all the pranks. Where are you going to celebrate National Burrito Day in Twin Falls?

Man Twin Falls has so many Mexican restaurant options. In fact, I don't think I have found a bad place to get a burrito in Twin Falls. But I want to know where to get the best burrito in Twin Falls. The very first place you think of every time you crave a burrito. Where are you going?

I am not sure I have one specific favorite. I really enjoy La Fiesta and La Casita. I also enjoy Cafe Rio sometimes. For the very short amount of time we had one I also really liked Chipotle. I prefer local support though so I try to stay away from chains.

I have still not had the pleasure of eating at Don Juans but I have heard some phenomenal things about that place. It is on my must go to places sooner rather than later.

9 Beans and a Burrito has some of the best breakfast burritos I have ever had in my life but I am not sure about the other burritos. Every time I go there I just want breakfast burritos. I feel like those are in a category all their own.

Overall, even though I am asking for the best, I don't think anyone would be disappointed in any of the restaurant options we have.

