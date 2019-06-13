POLL: Which Hwy 30 Music Fest Performer Are You Most Excited For

Hwy 30 Music Fest is only a few days away! The three day music festival at Twin Falls County Fair Grounds has a killer line up and we want to know who you are most excited about.

If you have heard me say anything about it, you know that I am insanely excited for Aaron Lewis on Thursday night. There are going to be a ton of amazing artists and bands. Now, that being said, there are so many we could not add all of them to the list. If we missed one that you are the most excited about, please let us know in the comments.

I have to admit when I saw Kimberly Dunn and Shane Smith & The Saints last year I was incredibly impressed. You can still purchase tickets before the price increase at the door.

I definitely can't wait to see them and the count down can't go fast enough. Which performer are you the most excited for?