Popular Stores to Be Closed Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is around the corner and once your belly is full, shopping is next but hold your horses, several of the most popular stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

We've compiled a list of popular stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving for you. A website called BestBlackFriday.com compiles a nationwide list of stores that will be closed, likely to be closed and stores that will be open. Our list of area store closures are listed below:

Stores Officially Confirmed Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2019

Ace Hardware

Barnes and Noble – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Costco

Hobby Lobby – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Lowe’s – (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

Marshalls – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petco – (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

Petsmart

REI (closed on Black Friday)

Staples – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

T.J.Maxx – (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

True Value

BestBlackFriday.com did a survey that says 72% of polled consumers believe stores should be closed on Thanksgiving.