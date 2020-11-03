Pre-Order Complete Thanksgiving Meal From Smokey Bone

I absolutely hate cooking, even more so, I am not very good at it. If you want a guaranteed delicious smoked turkey you can order from Smokey Bone BBQ in Twin Falls. And you can get some add ons.

I am sure others can guarantee that their turkey will be amazing. If you are like me and either not good at it, lazy or just want to support a local restaurant, you can pre-order an entire Thanksgiving meal complete with smoked turkey.

According to their Facebook page, the smoked turkey is between 14 and 16 pound for $50. The last day to order will be November 21st so they have plenty of time to make sure everyone's orders get fulfilled.

The add ons are really what make a Thanksgiving dinner if you ask me, and you can get the sides like garlic mashed potatoes, stuffing, Brussel Sprouts and green beans. You can even get a pumpkin pie. You really don't have to make anything if you don't want to and clean up would be so much easier. Each add on costs between $10 and $15.

If you do order from them you have to pick up the food on November 26th between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. I might decide to do something similar to this this year just because I don't think with COVID I am going to have many family members around and no one should go without a great meal on Thanksgiving.