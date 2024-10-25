Prepare for a Snowy Halloween in Idaho

First, long-range weather forecasts are about as accurate as 2016 election predictions.

One forecast I saw late this week predicts we’ll have snow in the Magic Valley on Halloween. But not much. Flurries in the morning, possibly mixing with rain, and then clearing by mid-day.

In recent weeks I’ve seen rain predicted a week out, and then three to four days later the rain is dropped from the forecast. This past week there was a day when I started work and there wasn’t any rain in the forecast, and then by late afternoon it got cloudy and rained after dark.

I don’t blame the meteorologists. Winds and fronts don’t operate on schedules, and you can only look at past percentages and try to reach a conclusion.

Most of you already know that Halloween is an all-weather event. Some years are clear and nice, and some you’re trekking through snow. Five years ago we had single-digit temperatures overnights leading up to the day. Then on the afternoon of the 31st, it began to warm up quickly.

We handled these changes well as a kid. We wore cheap masks that were good for one-day use, and if it was cold, the paper bags Mom decorated were big enough to fit over our coats.

I’m from the generation that wore bread sacks over our feet so that our boots would slide off and on easily. Aside from the sweat, this worked quite well and everybody’s moms kept up with all the advice from a columnist named Heloise.

