President Trump Hosts Idaho’s Janice McGeachin at Mar-a-Lago

Janice McGeachin was among the first Republicans in Idaho to get behind Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign for President. I remember her being among the first because at the time she asked me why I wasn’t on board. I was late for the party! Then quite happily I found the Trump years in the White House to be among the best of my lifetime.

McGeachin was a Trump delegate at the 2016 GOP convention in Cleveland. This was just as she was beginning to mull a campaign of her own for Lt. Governor.

McGeachin was a Trump delegate at the 2016 GOP convention in Cleveland. This was just as she was beginning to mull a campaign of her own for Lt. Governor. Now that she’s running for Governor, she may be looking for a reciprocal endorsement from Mr. Trump. She visited the former President at his Florida home this week. As she explains in the video above.

McGeachin Seeks an Endorsement

There’s no endorsement at the moment.

While he was still in the White House, Trump hosted Governor Brad Little in the cabinet room. The President, who likes cutting government regulations, praised Little for doing the same.

Trump has waded into several primary battles across the country but could well sit out Idaho. An endorsement would obviously arrive after Primary Day for the Republican nominee for Governor.

Many Endorsements Could be on the Way

Meanwhile, Ed Humphreys, another one of the many Republicans seeking the nomination, tells me he would like the endorsement of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Will Youngkin Wade Into the Endorsement Game

Another important name Republicans may court is Glenn Youngkin. The incoming Governor of Virginia wasn’t even a household name in his own state last spring. Now he’s a legend within his own party and across the political spectrum.

We may see a lot of these people trudging through Idaho next spring.

