Producer of New Mars Film to Speak at Herrett Center

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The writer and producer of a film called "Mars: One Thousand One" will speak later this month about his movie at the Faulkner Planetarium.

Robin Sip will attend a viewing of the movie at 7 p.m. Jan. 29, followed by a discussion about the film at 8 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus.

Sip, CEO of Mirage3D based in The Hague, Netherlands, will talk about the five years it took to make the movie, including story development, technical and other challenges, and the creation of a unique camera rig used to help film the movie.

Mars: One Thousand One is a fictional documentary about the first mission to send humans to the Red Planet and opened at the Faulkner Planetarium in December.

Much of the film uses CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) technology, according to information from the college, and Sip will discuss how he and his team used 3D modeling of rocks and terrain combined with photogrammetry data from southern Utah to create realistic Martian surface scenes. He also will talk about his team’s visits to NASA centers to acquire images and data on space hardware and rockets in order to get the right look and feel for the film’s launch systems, spacecraft, and Mars base.

The presentation is free, though there is a cost to attend the movie. For questions or additional information, contact the Herrett Center at 208-732-6655.