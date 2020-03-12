Proof That The Magic Valley Is Best During Summer

It may only be March, but summer is going to be here before you know it. If you are trying to fit all your summer plans in you may want to start booking now.

All summer long I feel like I am doing something every single weekend. As soon as the temperature reaches 70 degrees consistently you can't find me inside my house. So naturally I am counting down the days until summer. Which also means I am getting ready to book all the summer fun trips I can handle.

White water rafting is something that I have never done but you can already start booking appointments to do it. Idaho Guide Service offers trips down the Snake River and the Salmon River for day trips or 4 day trips. That is a long time on the water and I am ready for it.

If you have the stomach and courage for it you can also sign up for tandem BASE jumping and/or zip lining with AWOL. This is not for the faint of heart, I however, am the faint of heart.

Some trips don't require reservations or really much money if you already have the stuff to do it. You can always go camping in Stanley, though you may want to make a reservation for that because it can get packed really fast. There is also camping in the South Hills or down by City of Rocks. City of Rocks is especially fun if you like to rock climb.

Summer can't get here soon enough.