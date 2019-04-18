Protect Your Pup Now With Rattlesnake Vaccination

Spring has sprung and guess who has come out of their winter slumber...RATTLESNAKES!!!

Did you know there is a vaccine available for your dog? If you walk/hike a lot especially off trail hikers etc....

Don't let this be your pup

Local veterinarians offer the vaccine and recommend keeping you dog on leash and follow the 30/30 rule if you see a rattlesnake on the path ahead of you, stand 30 feet back for 30 seconds for it to move away. Rattlesnakes don't want to see you as much as you don't want to see them.