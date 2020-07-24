Public Comment Opened on Wood River Recreation and Public Access

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KLIX)-The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering an expansion of trails and camping in the Wood River Valley and has asked the public to comment on a recent study.

The BLM has opened up a comment period until August 21, of this year on an Environmental Assessment that looks at recreation and public access in the Wood River Valley area. It looks at trail construction, roads to trailheads and campsites, altering existing trail designations as well as seasonal off-highway vehicle and temporary restrictions, according to BLM.

If you want to see the full Environmental Assessment and plan visit the BLM website. If you want to comment on the assessment in writing, send it to the BLM Shoshone Field Office at 400 West F St., Shoshone, ID 83352; or emailed to blm_id_shoshoneoffice@blm.gov.