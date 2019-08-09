Public Invited to Comment on Proposed Upcoming Chinook Season

(KLIX) – The public is invited to comment on a proposal to expand fall Chinook fishing on the Clearwater River. Deadline to comment is Aug. 18.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said discussions have been about how to manage the fishery without negatively impacting the experience of catch-and-release anglers, the department said in a news release.

Several potential fishing options have posted them on the department’s Public Comment page.

The department said this fall’s adult fall Chinook run to Idaho is projected to be around 5,400 natural and 10,000 hatchery fish. About 15 percent of the run will be marked with an adipose fin-clip.

“The proposal would allow about 1,200 adipose-intact and 2,000 adipose-clipped fall Chinook available to be harvested,” according to the news release. “About half of this harvest would be allocated to the Clearwater River.”