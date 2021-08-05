It's prep time for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter Pooch Splash and the only off-leash day of the year at Dierkes for your dogs. Not only is this a dream day for your dogs to play in the water at Dierkes Lake, but it's a fun one for the humans too. There will be food vendors, raffle items, treats, swimming, and more.

2021 Twin Falls Animal Shelter Pooch Splash

The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Pooch Splash is an annual event to raise money for the shelter's medical fund to help sick and injured animals. This year the event will take place on September 18th from 11 Am to 3 PM at Dierkes Lake.

Twin Falls Pooch Splash Sponsors

If you want to be a sponsor of the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, a vendor, or donate raffle items, the staff wants to hear from you. Your business and raffle items do not need to be pet or animal related.

Contact the shelter today to help out either at the shelter or with the Pooch Splash event.

Adoptions Are Free In August At The Twin Falls Animal Shelter

Adoptions for the Twin Falls Animal Shelter are free and sponsored for the month of August thanks to the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation. Free adoptions contingent on approved animal application at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

