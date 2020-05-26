Putters Mini Golf Open In Twin Falls

We love talking about all the things that are opening up. Putter Mini Golf in Twin Falls is officially open for business every day and the timing could not be better.

According to their Facebook page, Putters is open every day from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and if you stop by you can purchase yourself some season passes. What a great way to get the kids out of the house since this summer just started even though the kiddos have been home for weeks already.

If you want season passes you can get a family season pass for a family of 4 for $175 and each family member after that is an additional $25. If you want an adult season pass it is $60 and for kids it is $40. You have to purchase them at Putters during their regular business hours.

If you haven't golfed at Putters yet you are missing out. Each hole has a Twin Falls theme from Shoshone Falls to the Evel Knieval Jump site. You can keep social distancing and get out in the sunshine.

They are located at 1821 Canyon Crest Drive in Twin Falls. They also have ice cream and Hawaiian shaved ice on the property. Check out their website for giveaways and more information.