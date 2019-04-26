Railroad Project to Temporarily Shut Part of Highway Near Hunt

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX) – Construction is expected to begin at a railroad crossing next Tuesday on Idaho Highway 25 south of Hunt.

The project will shut part of Idaho Highway 25 for a period of time between April 30 and May 1.

The Idaho Transportation Department said the work, which will include Eastern Idaho Railroad crews reconstructing the railroad crossing in an effort to improve safety and ease of travel for motorists, will take place at the crossing near milepost 17.6.

The highway will be closed from 7 a.m. April 30 until 6 p.m. May 1, the transportation department said in a news release.

Motorists, it said, should use routes along Interstate 84/U.S. Highway 93 or county roads during the project.