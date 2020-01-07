Rascal Flatts Has Announced Their Farewell Tour

Rascal Flatts has announced that they will be calling it quits after their next tour. Their "Farewell Tour" will start in June and run through October as of right now.

I did have the pleasure of seeing the group perform in Las Vegas once and they put on one heck of a show. They are the type of band that even if you aren't a "super fan" you are surprised by how many of their songs you know and enjoy.

When I heard they were ending and announced the farewell tour, I honestly was pretty shocked. I felt like they have so much left of their career. Then I read that they have been doing this together for 20 years. That is a long time to be on the road away from family and performing for the masses.

I am incredibly sad that I won't be able to see them one more time, but I am happy they are not sad about their decision to call it quits. Fingers crossed they add a few more tour dates, and at least one in Idaho or Utah.