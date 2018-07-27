RECALL: Bacteria Related Illness Prompts Pull Of Taco Bell Dip
More than 7,000 cases of a popular Taco Bell cheese dip have been recalled after the company that produces the sauce announced there was a risk to consumers.
Kraft Heinz, makers of the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso dip, pulled the cases for fears of botulism contamination, a potentially deadly bacteria that results from a product being exposed to a lack of oxygen and improper temperatures.
The announcement was made Tuesday, July 24, on the FDA's Safety / Recalls webpage. Kraft Heinz has two headquarters, one in Chicago and one in Pittsburgh, and produces dairy products, snack foods, beverages and cheese.
