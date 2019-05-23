RECALL: BBQ Warning; 62,000 Lbs Of Beef Might Contain E.coli

Those of you who have already purchased your grilling meats for the upcoming weekend leading into Memorial Day, you might want to check the information on the packaging. More than 60,000 pounds of raw beef have been recalled for fear of bacteria contamination.

Aurora Packing Company Inc . has voluntarily pulled 62,000 pounds of beef products due to the possibility of the presence of E.coli . In a May 22 announcement , the United States Department of Agriculture announced the immediate removal of the product that was packaged on April 19, 2019. The specific cuts of beef that may contain E.coli can be viewed on the recall data sheet .

The recalled products were available nationwide. There have been no reports of any illness related to the beef as of yet. Packaging labels and other details regarding the recalled beef can be viewed by clicking here .

Those who wish to get more information, or report any adverse health reactions as a result of the consumption of this specific product, can phone 1-888-674-6854.