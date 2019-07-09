RECALL: Bulk Pig Ears For Animals Might Contain Salmonella

A recall of a pet product that affects more than 30 states in the U.S. is in motion after health officials determined the dried chewables may have been exposed to Salmonella.

Pet Supplies Plus initiated the recent recall after tests of the product yielded positive results of bacterial contamination. Although Idaho was not listed as one of the states the flagged pig ears are sold in, with so many people traveling over the summer months with their pets, precautions to avoid potential illness should be taken.

Nausea, vomiting, cramping and fever are all symptoms of exposure to the bacteria, which sickens 1.2 million Americans annually, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 500 people die from the result of infection per year in the U.S. as well.

For more information on the recall, contact the product consumer line, at 734-793-6564. Pet Supplies Plus is headquartered in Michigan.