RECALL: Nationally Sold Sausage Links May Contain Foreign Matter

A Wisconsin food manufacturer has voluntarily recalled several thousand pounds of smoked sausage for fear of plastic contamination.

Johnsonville Foods is recalling its Jalapeno Cheddar Smoked Sausage with a best buy date of June 9, 2019, because a single consumer reported finding a "large-sized" piece of plastic in the product, according to details shared on Johnsonville's website. The affected product is sold in close to 30 states, as well as internationally,, and comes in maroon packaging.

The lower right corner of the packaging contains the product's UPC code, stamped in black and white. The recalled sausage contains the UPC code 0-77782-02-171-4 . No other Johnsonville products are affected by this recall. The announcement was made on both the company's Facebook page and official website on May 31, 2019.

Consumers who would like additional information, or wish to report the presence of plastic in a Johnsonville package of sausage, can call the company's consumer relations team, at 1-888-556-2728. You can also find more information about the recall by clicking here .