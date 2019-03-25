RECALL: South Idaho Public Health Warns Of Metal Found In Chicken

U.S. Food Safety.com

Southeastern Idaho Public Health issued a warning on its Facebook page this week regarding the recall of close to 70,000 pounds of a popular brand of chicken strips.

A photo of the bagged chicken, along with time stamps and case codes were shared on the department's Facebook page on March 25. The recall is on Tyson Foods, Inc. Buffalo Style Chicken Strips, in 25oz bags, and dated December 30, 2019, for the "best used by date." The bags are sold at a number of grocery stores, including Target and Walmart, according to further details posted by usfoodsafety.com.

The frozen, ready-to-eat strips, might have been contaminated with shards of metal during the packaging process. A pair of consumer complaints first alerted the company to the problem. There have been no direct illnesses linked to the product recall reported.

Roughly 69,000 pounds of the bagged chicken is included in the recall. Those who wish to report any adverse reactions as a result from consuming this product can call the Tyson Consumer Relations hotline, at 1-866-886-8456.