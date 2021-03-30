Recent Rise In Gas Prices Puts Idaho In Top 10 Most Costly States

New data released by the American Automobile Association (AAA) regarding gasoline prices statewide now lists Idaho in the top 10 nationally for most expensive pump payouts. The western portion of the country is currently getting hit the hardest.

AAA just released information on U.S. gasoline averages by the gallon, and the Gem State is now paying the tenth highest price at the pump. A recent $.05 fuel increase for Idaho means the cost for a gallon of gas just went from $2.99 to $3.04 on average, according to AAA. Idahoans were paying almost $.50 less per gallon just four weeks ago.

The impending warmer April weather means more people will likely start to use vacation time to travel with family, and that means we'll have to start budgeting for gasoline big time. This week has also seen an increase in motorists hitting the highways for spring break. The current national average is $2.869, according to AAA data.

Idaho joins states such as California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Alaska, Hawaii and Illinois as having the most expensive fuel costs nationally. Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico, South Dakota, Florida, Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut round out the top 19.

Southern states such as Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Missouri are currently paying the lowest gasoline averages. California is paying the highest average fuel costs at $3.896 a gallon for regular gasoline.

The recent blocking of the Suez Canal by a cargo ship caused delays in crude oil.

