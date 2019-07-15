Red Flag Warning Issued for Parts of Southern Idaho

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Red Flag Warning in parts of southern Idaho on July 15.

The NWS in Pocatello said the Upper and Middle Snake River Valley, and Twin Falls Bureau of Land Management north of the snake river has the warning until 9 p.m. on Monday.

During a Red Flag Warning, fire weather conditions could be happening now or shortly because of the low humidity and wind speeds of 30 mph in the Snake Plain or 25 mph or more in the mountains.

The NWS says temperatures today are expected to be between 90 and 94 degrees. A reminder if you are outside to stay hydrated.