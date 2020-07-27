Red Flag and Fire Weather Watch for Southern Idaho

The U.S. National Weather Service in Idaho has issued a Red Flag Warning for the southwestern part of the state, including parts of the Magic Valley, while a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for the eastern part of the state.

According to the Weather Service in Bose:

A weak upper level impulse, hot and dry surface air, and mid-level moisture will combine to bring thunderstorms to mainly the southern portion of the area beginning early Monday afternoon and extending well into the evening hours.

The Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from noon Monday, July 27, to 11 p.m. as scattered thunderstorms could spread out across southern Idaho with "abundant" lightning and winds gust up to 60 mph possible.

U.S. National Weather Service Pocatello

The Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a Fire Weather Watch for most of southeast Idaho, including portions of the eastern Magic Valley, the Sawtooth Valley, and Wood River Valley. The notice extends into Monday evening to Tuesday evening as scattered thunderstorms are expected to move through the area raising the potential for wildfires caused by lightning. There is a possibility a Red Flag Warning for these areas could be issued later on. Go to weather.gov for the latest information.