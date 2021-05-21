Register For 2021 Twin Falls ID Walk A Mile In Her Shoes June 19

Registration for this year's fundraiser for an area women's shelter that aids in the recovery of people who were victims of domestic or sexual violence is underway. The event is open for men and women to walk.

The 2021 "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes" fundraiser is Saturday, June 19. Participants of the walk will be meeting at the Twin Falls Visitor Center, at 2015 Nielsen Point Place. Check-in is at 11 A.M., and the walk starts at noon. Voices Against Violence once again is behind the planning of this year's forth annual event.

The event, which encourages and welcomes the participation of both men and women, has been taking place in Idaho for more than 10 years. This is an international walk that raises money to support survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. To register, click this link.

Participants will receive a complimentary sticker and mask, for those that have concerns about Covid-19. Voices Against Violence operates a 24/hour shelter for those that need help with recovery from traumatic events such as assault. Local food vendors will be set up near the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Voices Against Violence also operates a 24/hour hotline for anyone that is experiencing violence, or the threat of violence. You can call 208-733-0100 for help. Conversations are totally anonymous. To donate to area victims of sexual assault and domestic violence, click here.

Voices Against Violence operates in Twin Falls at 212 2nd Avenue West. More than 1,300 people used the services of VAV in 2019.