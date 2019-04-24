‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ Event Planned for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Men wearing high-heeled shoes will walk for a cause this Saturday near the Perrine Bridge. Women may join the event, but they can wear flats.

"Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" is an annual event that takes place in an effort to fight gender violence, rape and sexual assault.

All proceeds go to Voices Against Violence , an emergency shelter for women and children affected by domestic violence or sexual assault in the Magic Valley.

Between 200 and 500 people are expected to turn out to the event this year, said Yarit Rodriguez, education and outreach coordinator for the organization.

“This is the third year,” he said. “The numbers increase every year as the community learns more about it.”

He said the event used to be held at the College of Southern Idaho, but moved to the Twin Falls Business Complex near the canyon rim.

“The walk is about a mile long,” he said. “It’s really just under the bridge, over the bridge and around the bridge.”

The catch is that men who participate have to wear high-heeled shoes. Women get to wear more comfortable walking shoes.

Rodriguez said he thinks it’s important that it is supported by men, that men are there to support and stand up for women.

The event is scheduled for this Saturday, April 27. Registration begins that day at 11 a.m., the walk starts at noon.

Besides the somber issues that spark the event every year, there also will be food vendors, live entertainment, and awards given for various categories including the biggest team and highest heel.

“We just want to raise as much awareness as we can so men and women feel more comfortable empowering people is these things happen,” he said. “We want women to be represented … we want to enforce the community and empower each other.”