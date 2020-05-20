Remains Found in Elko County Identified as Man Missing Since 2017

ELKO, Nevada (KLIX)-The remains of a missing Elko County man missing since 2017 has been positively identified by investigators.

According to the Elko County Sheriff's Office, the body of William McKnight was found on May 5, by several people on horseback riding near a shooting range. The body was then sent to the Washoe County Medical Examiner's Office for identification.

On Tuesday, May 19, the medical examiner's office was able to identify the body as that of Mr. McKnight who's family reported him missing in September of 2017. The Elko County Sheriff's Office and Search and Rescue Unit attempted several searches for the man since he went missing.