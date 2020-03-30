Remember, Idaho Has a Hotline for Coronavirus Questions

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Have questions about the Governor’s orders on coronavirus control? The state has set up a hotline. It’s staffed 10 hours a day and Monday through Friday. From 8 A.M. until 6 P.M. The number is:

1-888-330-3010.

It’s staffed by workers from the Health Department and they can answer a wide variety of questions.

Among those frequently asked is what remains essential? There has been some confusion, even in Twin Falls. Some businesses did open over the weekend and were supposed to be closed (they did well, in some cases, as the competitors were all shuttered).

City Police had to make some visits to stores and offer reminders the doors were supposed to be locked. For now. Police are concerned they’re being diverted from more important matters. Many of the details can also be found at the website for the City of Twin Falls. You can check out the city’s website by clicking this link (you may also find some other things posted and it could help you on other issues in the future).

While restaurants are closed to sit-down dining, remember. Some remain open and food is available for pickup and/or delivery.

This morning I read a story about delivery fears. The writer says it would be very unlikely the coronavirus would be transmitted on a box. While some remnants can be found on surfaces, it quickly breaks down into a series of “half-lives” and the threat doesn’t last long. If you’re still concerned, wash your hands after opening the box and you should be fine.