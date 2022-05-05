Renewable Energy Scholarship to College of Southern Idaho

The following is a press release from Magic Valley Energeny:

TWIN FALLS, ID – Applications for a $1,000 scholarship from Magic Valley Energy (MVE), an affiliate of leading energy company LS Power, are now open for local high school juniors, seniors, and CSI students interested in a career in renewable energy.

Scholarship winners can use the $1,000 toward classes in the Renewable Energy Systems

Technology Program at the College of Southern Idaho. The scholarship application can be accessed at magicvalleyenergy.com/scholarship and must be submitted by June 1, 2022 to be considered.

MVE has proposed two wind projects in the Magic Valley located primarily on federal and private land in Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties. The two projects will bring more than 40 well-paid, permanent job opportunities to the Magic Valley and have an estimated ongoing $23+ million economic impact annually for Southern Idaho after the construction periods have finished.

“CSI has a fantastic program for wind technicians,” Luke Papez, MVE Project Director, said. “Hiring local talent will be a priority for us as we move forward.”

For first-time advising, registration, basic financial aid, and payment information, contact CSI

Enrollment Services at enrollment@csi.edu or 208-732-6250.

For more information or to apply, visit magicvalleyenergy.com or email info@magicvalleyenergy.com.