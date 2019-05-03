Respect The Scrubs; National Nurses Day Is Monday

The single day of the year when we can pay respect to the men and women who work insane hours to do everything they can to make a visit to the hospital as comfortable as possible is on Monday.

Whether it's assisting with the delivery of babies, providing relief for those with broken bones, checking on the well-being of patients in dire circumstances or just being a body to bounce fears off of, our country's nurses perform a service that most of us are just not cut out for.

National Nurses Day is Monday, May 6. There was a time in my life when I briefly pursued a career as an Emergency Medical Technician. I logged over 100 hours of combined classroom instruction, skills testing and professional shadowing. I'm not someone who is squeamish at the sight of blood, but attempting to assist someone who is in agonizing pain--I once had to help restrain a man who suffered a compound fracture of his tibia--is really difficult, and it was this type of experience that made me shift gears and try my hand at radio.

Here's to everything our nurses do. Thank you for caring.