One of The Funniest Campaign Commercials Ever

Really good political campaign commercials reach the status of pop art. My brother was mostly liberal during his life but he especially admired a commercial he saw for a Reagan Presidential campaign. It featured a large car cruising down the highway. The driver looked like then House Spear Thomas P. “Tip” O’Neill.

As he’s driving a passenger keeps suggesting their low on fuel and it’s time to stop for gas. O’Neill isn’t worried and explains the other guy should relax. The Speaker says everything will be fine.

Then the car stalls alongside the road.

The message was clear, Democrats shouldn’t be given the keys because they weren’t concerned about the cost of big government.

This morning I stumbled across a parody video from CRTV. The actor playing the Democrat Party spokeswoman distills every fault and condescension of American liberals in less than four minutes. You can watch below. My experience is even street level Democrats believe they’re the smartest guys in town and need to control every aspect of your life. Because you don’t have the brains to get by on your own. Or so they think!

