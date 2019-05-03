Early Voting Begins Monday in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – It’s not November, but there still are a number of elections coming up this month in Twin Falls County.
Early voting begins Monday. Early voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the last day submitting an early vote on May 17.
A number of elections will be held that day, according to information from the county:
- Hagerman Joint School District Supplemental Levy
Deep Creek – eligible voters will be mailed a ballot
- Murtaugh Highway District Commissioner, Sub-district 3
Hansen – 22 eligible voters in the Murtaugh Highway District
- Twin Falls Highway District Commissioners, Sub-districts 2 & 3
Castleford – eligible voters will be mailed a ballot
Deep Creek – eligible voters will be mailed a ballot
Filer 2, Maroa
Hansen
Hollister
Kimberly 1, 3
Kimberly 2, 4
Twin Falls 1-26
- City of Twin Falls Fire Station Bond
Eligible voters in Twin Falls 1-24, 26
Registered voters may submit by mail, fax (208-736-4182) or e-mail (elections@tfco.org) a request for an absentee ballot to be mailed to them. Application for Absent Elector Ballot must be personally signed by the registered voter requesting the ballot. Application forms can be picked up at the County Clerk’s office at County West or downloaded from the Twin Falls County web site www.twinfallscounty.org.