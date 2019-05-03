Early Voting Begins Monday in Twin Falls County

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – It’s not November, but there still are a number of elections coming up this month in Twin Falls County.

Early voting begins Monday. Early voting hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday, with the last day submitting an early vote on May 17.

A number of elections will be held that day, according to information from the county:

Hagerman Joint School District Supplemental Levy

Murtaugh Highway District Commissioner, Sub-district 3

Hansen – 22 eligible voters in the Murtaugh Highway District

Twin Falls Highway District Commissioners, Sub-districts 2 & 3

Castleford – eligible voters will be mailed a ballot

Filer 2, Maroa

Hansen

Hollister

Kimberly 1, 3

Kimberly 2, 4

Twin Falls 1-26

Eligible voters in Twin Falls 1-24, 26