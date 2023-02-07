TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A man who has worked his entire professional career for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game will now lead the department as director. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission offered Deputy Director Jim Fredericks the job as the director to lead Idaho Fish and Game. Fredericks has been the deputy director for the department since 2021 and has been employed since 1994. He replaces retiring Director Ed Schriever who has been with the department for nearly 40 years.

New Idaho Fish and Game Director Has Long History with Department

Idaho Department of Fish and Game Idaho Department of Fish and Game loading...

According to Idaho Fish and Game, Fredericks started his long career as a fisheries research biologist then moved up to regional fisheries biologist and eventually regional fisheries manager for the Upper Snake and Panhandle areas. Since 2015 he has served as the fisheries bureau chief at the Idaho Fish and Game headquarters.

Get our free mobile app

Fredericks is a Vandal

UniversityofIdaho_BenitoBaeza loading...

The 58-year-old grew up in Moscow where he graduated high school then didn't move far to attend the University of Idaho where he got his bachelor's degree in psychology and a master's in fishery resources. According to Fish and Game, the Gem State has 42 fish species available for anglers to catch in the more than 3,000 natural lakes, quarter-million acres of ponds and reservoirs, and the 26,000 miles of streams and rivers.

New Fish and Game Director to Manage Large Staff

Idaho Department of Fish and Game. Idaho Department of Fish and Game. loading...

Fredericks will be responsible for an annual budget of $150 million while managing a staff of roughly 553 full-time employees that work in the seven different management regions. He will be responsible for running the day-to-day operations of the department with direction from the Idaho Fish and Game Commission. The Commission, made up of citizens from the seven regions, is tasked with setting policy and management guidelines. Fredericks is the only employee on the Fish and Game Commission. Fredericks will start as director of February 19.