Retired Twin Falls County Captain Battling Rare Disease, Needs Help

Rob Nejezchleba retired from the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office in 2012 where he served as captain. According to his daughter, Rob dedicated his life to serving the Magic Valley and virtually the entire family followed in his footsteps of public servants. Rob is battling a rare disease and now he needs the help of the community he served.

Rob is suffering from a rare disease called Amyloidosis which can cause serious issues with a persons heart, liver, kidneys and other organs. From the research that I could find, Amyloidosis is when abnormal proteins build up in your organs interfering with their normal function and it can be quite painful. Symptoms include pain in the hands or feet, shortness of breath, fatigue and weakness, and much more.

According to the Go Fund Me, there is a medication that can help slow down the process and give Rob a better quality of life for a longer period of time but the medication is incredible expensive. Insurance only covers part of the medication and it will cost $3,600 a month out of pocket. I am not sure I even know someone who has that kind of money and Rob doesn't.

If you would like to help him out you can donate to the Go Fund Me site that has been set up. I am sure any little bit helps. There are still a lot of people out there who respect and are grateful for law enforcement and what they do for this community.

