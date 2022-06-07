Retro Trailers, Lawn Games & Tubing At Campsite Near Twin Falls

A campsite 150 miles east of Twin Falls offers one of the most unique stays you'll find anywhere in the world. With a nearby river to float on, vintage-style trailers to sleep in, outdoor games for kids, bike trails, and a lot more, this Bannock County campsite is a rare Gem State jewel.

For those that don't mind breaking from traditional camping from time to time for a taste of the glamping lifestyle, there's a campground two hours east of Twin Falls that offers numerous sites for all types of overnight stays, including on-site trailers, RVs, and tent camping. Lava Campground is located near a section of the Portneuf River, and campers can race go-carts, go ziplining, take wagon rides, and get some disc golf in within close proximity to the grounds.

Having recently purchased a travel trailer, I don't see myself ever going back to pounding stakes into the ground and dealing with stuck tent zippers. Having access to air conditioning, microwaves, and flat-screen televisions might not be most people's idea of camping, but I've come to prefer it. Lava Campground definitely appeals to those of us that prefer a more comfortable camping experience while still getting a healthy dose of the outdoors.

The trailers, in my opinion, are the most appealing part of the campground. The site offers several that were built in the sixties and seventies that have been fitted with queen or full-sized beds. Most sites include chairs, a fire pit, a picnic table, and complimentary flashlights.

