Reward Increased in East Idaho Deer Waste Case

ARIMO, Idaho (KLIX)-An unknown donor has increased the value of a reward to anyone with information regarding the poaching of a deer in October near Arimo. According to the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, the anonymous donor gave $1,000 to the reward pool regarding the mule deer buck found in Unit 70 in a private farm field off Garden Creek Road. All that was taken from the animal was the head and antlers leaving the carcass to waste. “The additional money graciously offered by this concerned member of the public will hopefully encourage someone to come forward with information that will help solve this case,” says District Conservation Officer Tim Klucken with Idaho Fish and Game in a statement. Rewards can still be given to anonymous informants to the Citizens Against Poaching hotline 1-800-632-5999. Idaho Fish and Game works with the group to make sure identifies are not revealed in poaching and wasting cases. Anyone with information can also call Senior Conservation Officer Tyler Peterson at 208-251-4515 or Senior Conservation Officer Kevin Pennala at 208-972-4696 with information regarding the case.

