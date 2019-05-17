Reward Offered For Missing Twin Falls Dog Overdue On Its Meds

The owners of a missing Twin Falls dog have announced they are including a reward for information leading to the safe return of the animal. The dog apparently requires medication. "Hershey" is a miniature, Italian Greyhound, that went missing more than two weeks ago, according to a May 16 post to the lost and found section of the Twin Falls Craigslist.

Craigslist/Twin Falls

The missing dog weighs approximately eight pounds, and stands at 17 inches. The owners live in the area of Shoshone Street and 8th Avenue, according to the map included in the post.

"Hershey" is nine years old, and was wearing a red collar with current identification tags, last time the family saw the dog in early May. The owners are pleading with the individual who might have found the dog to return it immediately, as the animal requires medication.

Craigslist Twin Falls

An undisclosed reward amount has been offered.