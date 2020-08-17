Road Closures in Mini-Cassia Area

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Drivers will encounter several closures during road projects in the Mini-Cassia area this week. According to the Idaho Transportation Department, beginning today access from 200 W to US Highway 30 will be closed to traffic near Burley. This closure will lastuntil Tuesday, August 18.

Road crews will build new approaches while utility work will be done at the same time. Later in the week another closure will take place that will close access from Washington Avenue to US-30 from Wednesday to Friday (August 19-21). Eventually traffic will be able to travel on four lanes of new roadway when the project is completed.

Also, Tuesday road crews will be working on the 211 on-ramp near Heyburn, drivers will be forced to find other access points to the area. ITD says the closure shouldn't last any more than a day beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday (August 18), and ending at around 5:30 p.m. Drivers will be detoured to other on-ramps in the area on the eastbound lanes of Interstate-84 (See map below). Crews will be milling the pavement and replace it with new asphalt to improve the condition of the roadway.