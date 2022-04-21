ROAD WORK: Washington and Orchard, Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-If you travel south of Twin Falls you'll find road work for the next several weeks. The City of Twin Falls announced work at the intersection of Washington St and Orchard Dr starts today (April 21) and will continue until May 20. Work is being done to widen the roadway for the new Oasis Stop & Go gas station on the corner. The westbound and southbound lanes from the intersection will be closed down during the construction by Extreme Excavation Inc. Also, the right southbound turn lane on Washington St will be closed. Westbound north lane and should of Orchard Dr will be closed too. You can call Extreme Excavation for more information 208-544-7625.



Get our free mobile app